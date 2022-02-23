ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok Could Appear at March State of Play

By Carley Garcia
gameranx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn insider suggests that the game won't see another delay. Now that Horizon Forbidden West is in the hands of Sony fans, many are looking towards the rest of 2022. God of War Ragnarok has been quiet since the end of 2021 when a gameplay trailer finally dropped, and while the...

