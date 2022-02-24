ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of flights are canceled as ice storm grips heartlands in latest 'weather whiplash': Temperatures will once again swing by 40 degrees in 24 hours and up to six inches of snow is due in the Northeast including NYC through tomorrow

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and dozens of schools have been closed as a torrent of snow and ice continues to sweep across much of the US today.

Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights, including at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, last night as the country deals with two winter storms this week.

Dozens of schools in Arkansas have also closed or switched to remote learning as another round of freezing rain prepares to hit the region today.

More than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, while another area of freezing rain is expected to hit south-central Pennsylvania and western Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow is also expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than six inches possible through Saturday morning.

It comes after the first storm, named Nancy by The Weather Channel, triggered widespread winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) across the Dakotas and The Great Lakes, extending to several upper-Midwest states.

Nancy was swiftly followed by Storm Oaklee which is now expected to bring further snow, ice, and freezing rain from parts of the West all the way to the Northeast by the end of the week.

Temperatures are also set to drop to 40 degrees in 24 hours as the country continues to deal with the weather whiplash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OqBd_0eNt4GwI00
The winter storm will bring snow and ice from the south through Thursday night, with heavy snow for the the northeast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwFju_0eNt4GwI00
Vehicles are seen during a heavy snowstorm on a highway in St. Paul, Minnesota, this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlaZX_0eNt4GwI00
A person walking in downtown Tulsa with the Holy Family Cathedral in the background on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOp7L_0eNt4GwI00
Motorists drive during a sleet storm in Tulsa as the country deals with two icy storms 

By Wednesday night, DFW Airport, the biggest in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 21 per cent of its flights, according to FlightAware tracking website.

Winter took a fleeting break in the Northeast on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s before plunging within hours.

The warm spell sent people streaming outdoors, but it was bad news for ski areas and other winter sports.

'It's not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the busiest week of the year,' said Ethan Austin, spokesperson for the Sugarloaf ski area in Maine, which was busy because of school vacation week. But he was happy to hear snow was on the way.

The weather whiplash marked the second time in less than a week that there was to be a temperature swing of more than 40 degrees in 24 hours.

Earlier this week a Weather Channel warning read: 'Expect at least 6 inches of snowfall from portions of the Dakotas into much of Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin, northern Michigan and far northern Maine.

'Locally a foot or more of snow is possible in some areas.

'This includes the Twin Cities, where this longer-lived snowfall could lead to hazardous morning and afternoon commutes Monday and Tuesday.

'Some accumulations of freezing rain and/or sleet are also possible in parts of northern Iowa into southern Wisconsin, far northern Illinois, northern Lower Michigan and far northern New England.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPEDq_0eNt4GwI00
Storm Oaklee will spread snow and ice from the Southern Plains into parts of the Midwest and Northeast through Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXI8q_0eNt4GwI00
More freezing rain or sleet will spread from northern and central Texas into the Ozarks and Ohio Valley on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjjMv_0eNt4GwI00
By Friday this icy weather will arrive to the  Northeast and the heaviest snow is expected across far northern Pennsylvania, much of New York state, with the exception of the lower Hudson Valley, eastward into much of New England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Q4Mr_0eNt4GwI00
Snow  will also fall in the middle and upper Mississippi valleys into the Great Lakes as Storm Oaklee makes its way through the US
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6Aw1_0eNt4GwI00
John and Ann Wieczorek with Jing Jong and Kong their Chow Chows walk in the sleet around Swan Lake in Tulsa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pXNK_0eNt4GwI00
Motorists navigate their way along an icy road in Tulsa amid the icy storms 

The fresh winter storms represent yet more misery for millions of Americans who were battered by brutal weather systems late last week.

Alabama Power customers were without electricity on Thursday and Friday in the state amid tornadoes, while further north, 13,000 were without power in Tennessee; 14,000 in Kentucky; 16,000 in darkness in Ohio and 18,000 in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, 40mph gusts in Illinois whipped up blizzards which caused a pile-up of more than 100 cars and trucks on Interstate 39 on Friday morning.

The gusts also saw hundreds of flights canceled at both O' Hare and Midway international airports.

More than 50 million Americans were placed under weather alerts towards the end of last week as heavy snow, sleet and icy conditions threatened huge swathes of the Midwest and Northeast.

The widespread warnings came just days after the Midwest was battered by blizzards that caused a huge pile up on Interstate 39 in Illinois thanks to Storm Michael.

This week the Weather Channel warned that icy and snowy conditions will impact areas from northern Texas into the mid-Mississippi Valley, with northern Texas and the Ohio valley expected to see heavy snow and sleet.

And by late Thursday or Thursday night, the wintry mess of snow and ice begin to spread across the Northeast, hammering areas of the country already reeling from the effects of storm Nancy.

