ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

SECTIONALS / THREE POINT SHOOTING

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) in Girls High School Basketball – — the IHSA Sectional Championship games are scheduled for tonight. and the best of luck to some area girls in their respective three-point shootouts....

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts...
MILITARY
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Martinsville, IL
City
Altamont, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Robinson, IL
Olney, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Olney, IL
Sports
City
Mattoon, IL
City
Eldorado, IL
City
Salem, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Vandalia, IL
Olney, IL
Basketball
City
Paris, IL
City
Olney, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#Sectionals#Best Of Luck#Highschoolsports#Olney Newton#Red Hill#North Clay Clay City#Neoga#Cowden
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy