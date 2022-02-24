Deck Building Fighter EndCycle VS Launching in April

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a few weeks on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but given the length of the game and the replayability of the game, many Switch users are still playing the latest Pokemon adventure. And everyone who is still playing or has played the game since its release can attest to one thing: it's very different compared to previous installments, boasting a large open-world complimented with open-ended gameplay. It's a new direction for the series and one that seems to be paying off, with the game getting strong critical and user reviews, and selling like hotcakes.

