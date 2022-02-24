ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Thursday, Nice Beach Breeze

By Lissette Gonzalez
 1 day ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and a little bit cooler inland with the upper 60s.

A few showers will move in on the breeze throughout the day, but the rain chance is not high.

Due to the strong onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It is still not safe to go swimming in the ocean. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions and choppy conditions on the bays.

Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon, we will be above our normal high of 78°.

Friday through Saturday we will see more of the same with highs remaining above average in the low 80s and a beach breeze. A few showers will be possible.

The rain chance is a bit higher Sunday due to our next cold front. We will likely enjoy cooler lows in the low 60s by Monday morning. We may see some spotty showers early next week. The wind will increase out of the northeast and highs will not be as warm and more seasonable in the upper 70s.

