ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Sorority Makes Literacy an Important Part of Black History Month

By Mary K
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded was by twenty-two collegiate women at Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Globally their sisterhood consists of “more than 250,000 predominately Black college-educated women,” according to the Tuscaloosa Alumnae Chapter. The Tuscaloosa Alumnae Chapter was organized...

praise933.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

UA Senior Tionna Taite Is Breaking Barriers On Campus

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa Hosts Pancake Day Fundraiser

Start your weekend with a visit to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa Pancake Day. Along with the Key Club and the Circle K International, they are hosting a Pancake Day on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 7:00 am until Noon. This event will take place at Central High School Cafeteria located at 905 15th Street Tuscaloosa. Tickets are only $5.00 and you can opt for carryout or eat-in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Plychette Montgomery-Thomas Is a Trailblazer In Real Estate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
Praise 93.3

Alabama Blues Project Hosts 12th Annual Evening of Art & Blues Fundraiser

Blues lovers have anticipated the return of the Alabama Blues Project annual fundraiser, “An Evening of Art & Blues.” Ashley R. Wheat, Executive Director said that they are “thrilled to bring this event back to Tuscaloosa." Since they canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. She also said they have "worked hard to ensure this is a show worth waiting for.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Civil Rights Foot Soldier Amongst Us, Meet Willie Mae Ike Wells

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Marcus Kennedy Is Making Black History At Stillman College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Black Colleges#Racism#Howard University
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa’s Charles Storey Leaving His Legacy in Real Estate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Brains, Beauty and Black Excellence: Meet Imani P. Muse

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Praise 93.3

How Can The Youth Violence Be Reduced/Eliminated Here In Tuscaloosa??

How Can The Youth Violence Be Reduced/Eliminated Here In Tuscaloosa?. Youth violence in Tuscaloosa is presently widespread and is a urgent concern of the population of the area, you are particularly targeted and vulnerable, both as victims and perpetrators of violence. There is a number of risk factors for youth to become victims of violence: including family violence, discrimination, dropping out of school, inadequate attention for victims of violence, under and unemployment, easy access to arms, alcohol and illegal drugs, exposure to crime and violent groups. The criminal justice systems which subject youth to inhumane conditions and lack comprehensive rehab programs are mainly affecting the youth who have committed crimes. Marginalized youth, particularly those who live in urban areas without access to basic necessities, are at a higher risk of being victims and perpetrators of violence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Romel Gibson Leads By Example in Community, Faith & Music

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Club 1225, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy