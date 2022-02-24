Airbnb stock extends plunge, rival hotel shares also fall in aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Shares of Airbnb Inc. (abnb) took a 6.0% dive in premarket trading Thursday, putting them on track to suffer a fifth-straight decline, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered selloffs in travel-related stocks . The home-rental company's stock had already plunged 19.6% over the past four sessions. Among other hotel operators, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (hlt) dropped 3.3%, Marriott International Inc. (mar) sank 3.4%, Hyatt Hotels Corp. (h) fell 4.3%, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (ihg) shed 4.5% and Wyhdham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (wh) slid 4.6%. The selloff comes as futures (es00) for the S&P 500 (spx) slumped 2.8% toward a nine-month low.
