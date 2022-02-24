Tool Stop Performance After Fan Collapses at Show

Tool fans are a committed bunch. This is, after all, a band who went 13 years without releasing an album, then came back with a towering 80-minute slab of prog-metal, and the band’s fans pushed that album to #1 on the Billboard album charts. The members of Tool might publicly squabble with one another and give conflicting reports about the progress of their newest music, and fans will continue following all the threads religiously. Tool kept their music off of streaming services for years, and that didn’t dent their fans’ enthusiasm, either. But Tool may have found the upper limit of their fans’ goodwill: A signed LP that costs more than a high-end dishwasher.

