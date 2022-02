Sony’s Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer Uncharted has been dated for a March 14 release in China. The studio’s Weibo account shared the news today with a video message from Holland and Wahlberg and a subtitled trailer, as well as a new poster (see it in full below). This comes at the same time as China has also set a date for Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman, which will go out on March 18. The Uncharted release is not day-and-date with domestic which begins previews today, while overseas rollout started last weekend. However, it does give Sony a few weeks of lead time for...

