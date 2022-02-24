ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Phones Have Received More Than 70K Pre-Orders in India Already

By Sanchay Saksena
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Galaxy S22 Series has just been announced and a massive number of people are heavily anticipating the arrival for this new series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Models are now available for pre-order and the smartphone company is being greeted by an overwhelming response from the consumers. As...

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch confirmed for February 17

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date of its flagship lineup -- the Galaxy S22 series, in India. The flagship lineup will be unveiled in the country officially on February 17 and the launch event will be streamed on the social media handles of the company. The Samsung Galaxy S22...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deal we can find

It’s time to pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! There are several different pre-order options depending on who your carrier is, whether or not you have trade-in options, or if you want to go straight through Samsung. If you’re just buying the phone outright, with no carrier incentives or trade-ins, this is the best deal you can get: $250 in Instant Credit by pre-ordering through Digital Trends. That’s an increase on the usual $200 Instant Credit you’d get through the site ordinarily. On top of all that credit that you can use to buy on other Samsung devices, and getting one of the best smartphones out there, you also get up to $700 back when you trade-in. Want even more for your money? You also get three months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming entirely for free. Let’s break down why you need to snap this up right away.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Mobile#Smart Phone#The Galaxy Watch 4
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series will get Snapdragon chipset in India

Samsung launched its most hyped and awaited smartphone lineup – the Galaxy S22 series for the global audience recently. Though the company is yet to announce the availability of the flagship phones and the tablets in India, Samsung has confirmed that the Indian variants will come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are the best Android phones you can get

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Advertorial by Samsung: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Samsung just revealed the Galaxy S22 series and they are very obviously heavy-hitters. The Galaxy S22 Ultra marks...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high', pre-order volume exceeds expectations

Even though it might not look like a complete overhaul over the Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is impressive. While we're still working on our review, the phone impressed us during our early hands-on impressions. If you're thinking of placing an order for a Galaxy S22 series smartphone, you might want to place an order soon as shipping dates for some models have started to slip to April.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series live pre-booking event to be held today

Samsung will be hosting a live Pre-book event for its newly announced flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S22 lineup. The company has announced that the live event will be hosted on Samsung’s Live Commerce platform. This live event will start at 6 PM this evening and will continue till...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy