WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Moniteau County deputy injured in crash

9:15 a.m.

A Moniteau County sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on crash Thursday , according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The department posted on Twitter that the deputy was taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in California, Moniteau's county seat. It wasn't clear how badly the deputy was hurt. ABC 17 News has contacted the sheriff's office for more details.

9 a.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This item was corrected to say a public works vehicle was involved in a crash instead of a plow truck.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol cruiser was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

The patrol tweeted at about 8:30 a.m . that a crash involving a patrol cruiser blocked the eastbound lanes at mile marker 183 in Callaway County. The trooper was pulled over helping another driver when the car was hit and the trooper was not injured.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler information map showed highways throughout the area partially covered in ice. Another wave of sleet and snow was expected to begin mid-morning.

Troopers in Mid-Missouri's Troop F had been sent to 50 calls by about 9 a.m., including 17 stranded drivers, 18 non-injury crashes and four injury crashes.

A Boone County Public Works vehicle was involved in a crash at Blue Ridge Road and Range Line Street, the Columbia Fire Department said. No one was injured.

7:55 a.m.

A city of Columbia bus was involved in a crash with an SUV on Thursday morning.

The SUV crashed into the back of the bus on Hanover Boulevard around 6:25 a.m., according to a spokesman for Columbia. The bus was reportedly stopped at the time of the crash. ABC 17 News is told both vehicles suffered heavy damage.

The spokesman said an ambulance took both drivers to a hospital. Conditions for the drivers weren't immediately available.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

6:55 a.m.

Boone County Joint Communications warned drivers of slick road conditions on Thursday morning.

At least two crashes were reported in Columbia around 6:40 a.m., according to joint communications. The number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries weren't immediately available.

Crash locations:

1600 block of Hanover Boulevard

Providence Road at Mick Deaver Memorial Driver

The Jefferson City Public Works Department tells ABC 17 News 24 plow drivers reported in for work at 4 a.m. Crews plan to treat roads around the city throughout the day.

6:30 a.m.

Lincoln University in Jefferson City will close Thursday due to the winter weather.

The school sent out an alert early on Thursday morning encouraging students to check for remote learning assignments. Lincoln University joins the Jefferson City School District and other Mid-Missouri school districts to close Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to report poor road conditions across the area. Drivers are warned of snow and ice-covered conditions on Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.

The winter weather is also impacting other highways around the Lake of the Ozarks area, according to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map .

Original Story:

Several schools district across Mid-Missouri have called off classes for Thursday.

The Jefferson City School District is the latest to make the announcement early on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, several other school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, canceled classes for Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions south of Jefferson City on Thursday morning.

Parts of Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks are covered in snow and ice, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. The department asks drivers to watch out for slick road conditions throughout Thursday.

Photos of Highway 54 near Eldon:

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking another round of sleet and snow along and south of Highway 54 later this morning. Other parts of Mid-Missouri could see snow into the afternoon hours.

