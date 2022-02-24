ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Debuts a Dramatic New Hair Color on the Prada Runway

By Lauren Valenti
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As if you needed more proof that copper is the hair color of the moment, today Kendall Jenner unveiled a new shocking red dye job on the Prada runway in Milan. The 26-year-old model’s freshly dyed red lengths were worn in a sleek, sculptural chignon crafted by Guido Palau above a...

