ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Santander accelerates digital push, CEO to report exclusively to board

By Jesús Aguado
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgaOi_0eNsmg5o00
The logo of Santander bank is seen at a branch in Mexico City, Mexico April 12, 2019.REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report exclusively to the bank's board as part of a change in its corporate governance structure while accelerating its digital transformation.

Until now, Alvarez also reported to Chairman Ana Botin, who will keep her executive role.

At many Spanish lenders the chairman holds executive powers and is in control of strategy while the CEO handles day-to-day business.

Supervisors of euro area banks favour a division of roles between the chairman and the CEO, with sound governance one of their key priorities.

Santander also announced changes to its operational structure to accelerate its digital transformation as lenders try to fend off competition from new internet-based entrants while still grappling with ultra-low interest rates.

The bank said new tech units, PagoNxt and Digital Consumer Bank, would be supervised by Botin, while Santander's regions, countries and global businesses would continue to report to Alvarez.

The lender also said it would propose German de la Fuente, who previously worked for consultancy Deloitte, as an independent director at a shareholder meeting on April 1.

The bank plans to pay a final cash dividend of 5.15 euro cents per share and will launch a share buyback of 865 million euros ($962 million) against 2021 earnings, on top of an already paid cash dividend of 4.85 euro cents per share and a buyback of 841 million euros, it said.

As a result, the total capital distributed to shareholders would be around 3.4 billion euros.

Shareholders would also be asked to approve a reduction of the group's outstanding share capital of up to 10% by cancelling shares it may acquire, including under potential repurchase programmes in the future.

($1 = 0.8991 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Nathan Allen, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Santander Speeds up Digital Move, Shifts Corporate Structure

Santander Bank is streamlining its executive structure and boosting its efforts in the digital space, the Madrid, Spain, institution announced Thursday (Feb. 24). Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report to the full board directly instead of through Chairwoman Ana Botin, Santander stated in a news release. Alvarez, the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Billionaire investor Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board

(Reuters) -McDonald’s Corp on Sunday said Carl Icahn has nominated two members to the board of the burger chain. The billionaire activist investor, who stated that he holds 200 shares in the company, nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, the company said in a statement, adding that the nominations relate to a narrow issue regarding pork.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

The Role of the CEO in Digital Transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation and Industry 4.0 programs. Ultimately, these efforts will provide much greater visibility, resiliency, efficiency and flexibility, enabling them to compete more effectively for business. But the heart of every digital transformation is change management, and the key component of change management is a company's employees. If employees do not follow the new way of working, then all these efforts will be in vain.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Digital Consumer Bank#German De La Fuente
The Associated Press

Thales Accelerates Digital Transformation of Payment Ecosystem in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Thales today announced its payShield 10K technology is helping to deliver Microsoft Azure Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM), a new service that provides cryptographic key operations to protect real-time, critical payment transactions in Azure. The solution is in public preview and allows service providers and financial institutions to accelerate the digital transformation of their cloud-based payment systems confidently.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

S&P cuts Russia's rating to junk, Moody's issues junk warning

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a flurry of credit rating moves on Friday, with S&P lowering Russia's rating to 'junk' status, Moody's putting it on review for a downgrade to junk, and S&P and Fitch swiftly cutting Ukraine on default worries. Both countries' financial markets have...
MARKETS
Reuters

China asks state firms to check investments in Jack Ma's Ant - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments into and other linkages with billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, three people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned banks and non-bank firms are among the entities that...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Ex-Goldman Banker Got Millions In 1MDB-linked Kickbacks -prosecutor

Prosecutors on Monday accused a former Goldman Sachs banker of seeking to make millions of dollars laundering money looted from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, at the outset of a trial that could shed light on the bank's response to warnings of corruption. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Stark warning Ukraine conflict with Russia will make Australian power and petrol bills even MORE expensive as fuel soars to almost $2 a litre

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could result in higher energy costs and significantly hit the global economic recovery. Global oil prices are already heading towards $US100 a barrel on the risk of all-out war, which has sent Australian petrol prices soaring to...
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Digitization Will Continue To Accelerate These Five Healthcare Trends In 2022

The most significant healthcare trends are rarely a flash in the pan. Instead, healthcare innovation — with its significant risks, costs and regulations — can take years to come to fruition. The pandemic ushered in a new wave of innovation in the healthcare industry, accelerating the pace of several trends that had been many years in the making. Changing patient preferences and digitization have been key drivers for advancing these trends.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy