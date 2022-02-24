ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Books about war, poverty among finalists for Lukas awards

By HILLEL ITALIE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Books about war, poverty and the rule of law are among the finalists for Lukas Prizes given for work that combines literary excellence, deep research and social consciousness.

The nominees were announced Thursday for three categories: The $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize and the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, for which two winners receive $25,000 each to help complete their books.

The finalists for the Lukas Book Prize are Andrea Elliott's “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” Scott Ellsworth's “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice,” Patrick Radden Keefe's “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty,” Jessica Nordell's “The End of Bias: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias” and Joshua Prager's “The Family Roe: An American Story.”

For the Lynton award, nominees are Katie Booth's “The Invention of Miracles: Language, Power, and Alexander Graham Bell’s Quest to End Deafness,” Noah Feldman's “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery, and the Refounding of America,” Amanda Frost's “You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers," Tiya Miles' “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” and Jane Rogoyska's “Surviving Katyń: Stalin’s Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth.”

The work-in-progress finalists are Roxanna Asgarian's “We Were Once a Family: The Hart Murder-Suicide and the System Failing Our Kids,” Robert Fieseler's “American Scare: A Cold War in the Sunshine State,” Benjamin Herold's “Disillusioned: How the Suburbs and Their Schools Undermine the American Dream,” May Jeong's “The Life: Sex, Work, and Love in America” and Suki Kim's “The Prince and the Revolutionary: Children of War.”

Winners will be announced March 16. Past recipients include Robert Caro, Jill Lepore and Isabel Wilkerson.

The awards, established in 1998, are presented by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. They were founded in honor of the late J. Anthony Lukas, the Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Reevaluate American History

Zora Neale Hurston once observed that America’s most prominent historical narratives prioritize “all these words from the seller, but not one word from the sold.” Much of American life is built on the knowledge and labor of Black people, especially those who were once enslaved. But the origins of, for example, the country’s cuisine or its music are commonly underreported, under-credited, or intentionally obfuscated—whether via the repetition of falsehoods or by keeping books that plainly document America’s past away from children.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Lepore
Person
Robert Caro
Person
Noah Feldman
Person
J. Anthony Lukas
Person
Scott Ellsworth
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Cold War#Deafness#American#Empire Of Pain#Polish Massacre And
Axios

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members. The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery, and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.
SOCIETY
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap. "I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
Essence

In ‘Descendant,’ The Clotilda Slave Ship Wreckage Is Only The Beginning

Clotilda descendant Joycelyn Davis, slave wreck diver Kamau Sadiki, and filmmaker Margaret Brown on why the history of Africatown, Alabama can never be erased. In 1860 on the eve of the American Civil War and 52 years after the international slave trade was outlawed in the U.S., 110 African men, women, and children arrived on the shores of Alabama in a ship called Clotilda. The captives were sold to various plantations, and the vessel was set ablaze by Timothy Meaher, the man who had chartered the illegal expedition.
ALABAMA STATE
Thrillist

Where to Learn About Chicago's Black History

Even though we’re wrapping up Black History Month, it’s never too late to learn a thing or two about Chicago’s vibrant historical network of Black art, music, activism, and community—and we found just the person to help us get that done. Clarence Goodman grew up on the South Side and now works as a tour guide for ToursByLocals, where Chicago’s Black History Tour ranks high among his 30 curated offerings.
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

16 Black women who shaped history

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we've compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.
SOCIETY
TIME

How Eleanor Roosevelt Worked to Stop Her Husband Approving Japanese Internment Camps During World War II

In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, rumors of sabotage and imminent further attacks found fertile ground in the minds of a nervous American public. In a press conference shortly after inspecting the damage, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox attributed (without evidence) their precision in hitting military targets to a “fifth column” in Hawaii who had aided the enemy. Speculation and panic proliferated—fishermen aiding the Japanese navy, farmers poisoning vegetables, and strikes on power lines and other critical infrastructure.
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
123K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy