This smart pen that transcribes notes to your computer is on sale for $29 off

Transcribing text from books and documents to your computer may seem like child’s play, but it gets tedious when you have to transfer paragraph after paragraph. It’s why people hire transcriptionists in the first place. Scanning is another viable option, but who owns a scanner these days? Even if you happen to be in possession of one, scanning documents can prove to be a hassle.

That’s why a nifty tool like the Scanmarker Air was invented. All you need to do is slide the handheld scanning pen across a line of printed text, and the text will automatically appear on the screen of your device. It’s like magic, and for a limited time, you can grab one on sale for 20 percent off.

With the Scanmarker Air, you can create summaries faster than ever before. This highly-rated device (it has 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 3,000 ratings) utilizes smart OCR and Bluetooth technology for accurate and speedy multilingual text scanning. It’s capable of scanning 3,000 characters per minute or a full line of text in just a second, making the process 30 times faster compared to manual typing. What’s even more impressive is that it offers incredibly accurate translation for over 50 languages.

With the text to speech feature, it can also read the text back to you in real-time as it scans, so you also have your personal pocket-sized narrator. It even comes equipped with a dictionary. If you come across an unfamiliar word, just scan it, and it will inform you of its definition.

The Scanmarker Air connects wireless from anywhere to a computer, smartphone, or tablet. It also works with Mac and Windows computers, as well as Android and iOS devices. Whether you’re working on a report, gathering meaningful data, or simply saving a passage you want to save for later, the pen will type it fast for you.

Formerly retailing for $139, this Scanmarker Air: Digital Highlighter is on sale for only $110. Take your pick from two colors: black or blue .