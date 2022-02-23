Freezing rain expected again Thursday morning

Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 P.M. Thursday evening.

Thunderstorms developing and moving into western Arkansas

Wave number two of this winter storm is developing and moving in this Thursday morning. Freezing rain will be the predominant mode today over our region. Just like Wednesday, thunderstorms are developing and will move across the area. Precipitation with thunder and lightning will produce slightly heavier amounts of ice. On average, around .10″ of ice accumulation will be possible over Northwest Arkansas. Slightly heavier amounts of ice, .20″ to .30″ are possible over portions of the River Valley. In Johnson County, 900 homes are without power this morning.

Freezing rain accumulation in Lincoln

The image above is from Lincoln. The freezing rain moving through the area has already produced a light glaze on the trees.

Travel continues as a concern.

Side streets are ice-covered. The image below is from Bella Vista. This is a good example of how most of western Arkansas looks. Ice-covered!

Icy Travel across Arkansas

Icy travel on the I-49

The interstate system has been worked over with road crews doing a great job with blading and treatment. Travel on Interstate 49 and Interstate 40 has icy and slushy patches. You can see in the image above there is good exposure of the pavement.

Winter weather ends early this afternoon

The sleet and freezing rain of this morning will not last much longer. The band of precipitation will move east of the I-49 corridor just after lunch hour this afternoon. Behind this could be a little freezing drizzle or light snow flurry with no further accumulation expected. Sunshine will return tomorrow. After a very cold start, all areas will begin a thaw and roadways will see much improvement.

