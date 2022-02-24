ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nancy Wilson Is Breaking MY Heart

By Dwyer, Michaels
97X
97X
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reading the news that Nancy Wilson is touring a band without her sister Ann, and calling the band 'Heart' is the final straw. If you can't see past whatever personal problems you have, then you should just hang up the name, instead of watering...

97x.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

Heart singer Ann Wilson coming to FloydFest

The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest. Ann Wilson, whose vocals with Heart fueled such songs as “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man,” was atop a FloydFest 22~Heartbeat artist announcement on Monday, a fitting Valentine’s Day item.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Nancy Wilson To Tour With Styx And Without Ann Wilson

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is making tour plans without her duo sister, Ann Wilson. She’ll be touring with Styx this fall. Kimberly Nichole, a Seattle native and a Season 8 finalist of The Voice will be stepping in to sing. She performed on Broadway in 2018 for a limited engagement of Rocktopia and most recently sang on stage with Nancy during her shows with Styx in Vegas.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Teases Exploring California Ranch With ‘Vintage Cadillacs’ in Tonight’s Episode

Boys love cars and motorcycles. But maybe not quite as much as “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe. The professional junker takes his love of vintage classics to the extreme. And he’s really excited about tonight’s newest episode. That’s because he’s visiting a farm chock-full of old Cadillacs just waiting for restoration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy