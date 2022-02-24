ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MAIS Basketball Overall Championship Round 1

By Blake Levine
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Six local boys teams were in action Wednesday night hoping to punch their ticket to the second round of the MAIS Basketball Overall Championship.

Scores:

West Memphis 21 vs. *Jackson Prep 82

Tunica Academy 51 vs. *MRA 91

Porter’s Chapel 35 vs. *Simpson Academy 93

*Jackson Academy vs. Delta Academy

Hillcrest Christian 58 vs. *Greenville Christian 82

*Denotes winner

WJTV 12

UM School of Pharmacy, Mississippi College partner on admissions pathway

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and Mississippi College have announced an admissions partnership. With the preferred admission program, qualified Mississippi College students who express an interest in pharmacy may be admitted to the School of Pharmacy after the first semester of their freshman year. Students must show high achievement in pre-pharmacy coursework and be involved […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Kiwanis Club of Laurel Celebrates 100th anniversary

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary on Thursday night with a gala at The Gables in Laurel.   The club was founded in 1921 and has operated continuously since that time. Possibly best known for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser which began in 1955, club members […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

March Cruise In to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Classic Cruisers will host the March Cruise In on Saturday, March 12. The event will be held at Grills of Mississippi in Ridgeland from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy classic cruisers, food, friends and fellowship.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi commemorates wade-ins that integrated beaches

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Ethel Rainey Clay was a high school junior when she and some classmates joined what they hoped would be a peaceful protest to integrate beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Instead, white spectators attacked Black people who waded into the water on April 24, 1960. “We had people to come out […]
BILOXI, MS
