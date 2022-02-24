MAIS Basketball Overall Championship Round 1
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Six local boys teams were in action Wednesday night hoping to punch their ticket to the second round of the MAIS Basketball Overall Championship.
Scores:
West Memphis 21 vs. *Jackson Prep 82
Tunica Academy 51 vs. *MRA 91
Porter’s Chapel 35 vs. *Simpson Academy 93
*Jackson Academy vs. Delta Academy
Hillcrest Christian 58 vs. *Greenville Christian 82
