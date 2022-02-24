ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Statement on Woman Killed in San Francisco Encampment Fire Says, “All Of Us Should Be Ashamed Of The Unconscionable Status Quo That Sees Too Many Californians Essentially Discarded By Our Society”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement on Wednesday on the woman killed in an encampment fire early this morning in San Francisco near the Bosworth onramp on I-280. Three other individuals were injured in the fire and are receiving treatment. “I...

Comments

Susan Cox Stevens
2d ago

GAVIN SAID:All of us should be ashamed of the unconscionable status quo that sees too many Californians essentially discarded by our society. There is nothing humane or compassionate about allowing tragedies like this to occur. We have a moral imperative to do better.”What have you done? You have been in public office for decades and you have done nothing!

Reply(1)
10
SammyC2357
2d ago

I suppose Governor Hair Gel can see if any of these young women want to be his floozies. He at least can get some off of the street in this manner. 😏

Reply(1)
4
Rebecca Huron
2d ago

Just read a very interesting read In San Francisco tons of Homeless Units sit Vacant -Pro publica written by "Daily California press

Reply
4
 

