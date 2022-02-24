ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Central Valley Congressman Jim Costa’s Statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine Says President Biden is Working with Congress and Members of NATO to Speak with One Voice Against Putin’s Aggression

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 24, 2022 - WASHINGTON - Rep. Jim Costa (CA-16) released the following statement after it was confirmed Russian forces invaded Ukraine:. Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked invasion in Ukraine is totally unjustified and will carry deep and significant consequences throughout the world. Having participated for...

