The ‘Wheel’ of Time: 12 Big Moments in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ History

With new episodes airing every weekday through a large majority of weeks throughout the year, Wheel of Fortune is the kind of TV show that isn't necessarily expected to deliver never-seen-before moments in the way that a show like America's Got Talent is. But that obviously doesn't mean fans should leave it out of the running, since the long-running game show is still capable of keeping both fans and host Pat Sajak on their toes. For instance, this week has delivered a highly lucrative string of events that no one could have predicted, with three contestants in a row winning the $100,000 grand prize in the Bonus Round. The rare situation where both the first and second times were just as much of a charm as the third one.

TV SHOWS ・ 16 DAYS AGO