College Success Initiative Staff Available to CRLS Students

The College Success Initiative (CSI), based out of the Department of Human Service Programs, serves Cambridge students and families who are underrepresented in higher education, including American-born Black and Latino students, students of color, immigrant students, first-generation college students, adult learners, and students from households with low incomes.

CSI connects CRLS graduates who are planning to attend Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) or UMass Boston (UMB) with Success Coaches to help them succeed inside and outside the classroom.

CSI Success Coaches will be at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School March 1 – April 15, 2022 to meet with students interested in attending BHCC or UMB.

Students should contact their guidance counselor to meet with a coach and learn more.

For more information visit www.cambridgema.gov/CollegeSuccess , view the CSI Flyer, or contact Tawanya Garrett, Director of CSI, at tgarrett@cambridgema.gov.