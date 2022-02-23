City of Cambridge Mask Requirement for Indoor Public Places Will End on Sunday, March 13, 2022

The City of Cambridge today announced that due to the sustained improvement to the City’s COVID-19 metrics over the past month, Cambridge will lift its mask requirement for indoor public places effective at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Cambridge has seen a steady decrease in reported cases, test positivity, and COVID-19 virus detection in the City’s municipal wastewater monitoring program. Additionally, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 92% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 76% of residents are fully vaccinated, and 45% have received a booster dose.

Effective Monday, March 14, 2022, the City of Cambridge will follow the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s mask advisory for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask guidance and will not require the use of face masks in indoor public places in Cambridge.

Residents are encouraged to follow the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and CDC recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and businesses are reminded that they may continue to require the use of face masks inside their establishments if they wish.

Consistent with the City’s phased approach to reopening City buildings and programs, masks will continue to be required for all employees and visitors in municipal buildings, regardless of vaccination status, through Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The updated Emergency Order Requiring Use of Face Masks in Indoor Public Places is available here.

Many people will still choose to wear masks in certain places and situations after the mask requirement ends, and the Cambridge Public Health Department has provided information on finding high-quality masks. In addition, masks continue to be required on public and private transportation and in healthcare facilities and other specified settings.

All residents are encouraged to get vaccinated and are reminded that the City of Cambridge provides free daily COVID-19 testing at various sites across the city. Appointments and additional information about the testing program are available at www.cambridgema.gov/testing.

For more information and regular COVID-19 updates, visit www.cambridgema.gov/covid19 to sign up for daily City email updates.