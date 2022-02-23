ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking about Race with Young Children

In March, the Cambridge Center for Families and Let’s Talk! are offering “Talking about Race with Young Children,” a 5-part virtual series for Cambridge families with children birth to 8 years old who identify as white parents raising white children. The goal of the series is to guide parents in talking to children about race.

The virtual series will be held on Thursdays in March from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. Each session will include a presentation and discussion. Participants will be given activities to practice between sessions.

Center for Families and Let’s Talk! staff will confirm participation by email and send a Zoom link to confirmed participants prior to the first virtual session.

For more information, view the flyer.

Questions? Contact Jen Baily at 617-800-9154 or jbaily@challiance.org

