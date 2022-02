Click here to read the full article. The Bugatti Centodieci markups are already here even though car isn’t. A Japanese exotic car dealer has just listed one of the French marque’s upcoming limited-edition hypercars for a jaw-dropping $14 million, according to TheSupercarBlog. Not only is that well over the car’s original price tag, but the vehicle, like every other Centodieci, hasn’t even gone into production yet. The hypercar in question has been posted by TPE Ltd., a dealer based in Tokyo, which has listed the car on Dutch luxury marketplace, JamesEdition. The listing is scant on details but there’s a good reason...

BUYING CARS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO