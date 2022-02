Start your weekend with a visit to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa Pancake Day. Along with the Key Club and the Circle K International, they are hosting a Pancake Day on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 7:00 am until Noon. This event will take place at Central High School Cafeteria located at 905 15th Street Tuscaloosa. Tickets are only $5.00 and you can opt for carryout or eat-in.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO