Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF +1.7%) bounces higher following two analyst upgrades after the planemaker's investor day event on Thursday showed progress in meeting its 2025 goals. CEO Eric Martel said the company is on pace to reach targeted revenues of $7.5B, earnings of $1.5B and free cash flow of $500M by 2025, after 2021 results came in at $6.1B in revenues, $600M in earnings and $100M in free cash flow.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO