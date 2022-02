Liverpool, located in the northwest of England, is a vibrant city with a major cultural scene. The city is accessible by train from Manchester, as well as London and Wales, and is a great place to spend a few days while visiting England. Whether you're looking to experience a traditional English football match, see the music venue where the Beatles made their debut, or explore the shops and restaurants around Royal Albert Dock, the city has something for everyone. Here are 15 of the best things to do when visiting Liverpool.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO