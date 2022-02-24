ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin support could prove ‘brittle’ if Ukrainian assault founders, West believes

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRRy1_0eNsQd0r00

Vladimir Putin ’s control of the Russian regime may prove brittle if his assault on Ukraine is not rewarded with swift success, Western officials believe.

While the Russian president made a display of his authority in a meeting of his Security Council at the Kremlin on Tuesday, intelligence suggests that elements within the Moscow establishment believe his military strike to be a mistake which could destabilise his 20-year rule.

The inner core of Putin’s administration are understood to expect that Russian troops will be welcomed by significant portions of the Ukrainian population, a belief which Western officials regard as a severe misjudgement.

Western officials said it was clear that Mr Putin was intent on securing control over a large section of Ukrainian territory and that he was also expected to try to seize capital Kyiv to install a pro-Moscow puppet government.

Faced with an attack on many fronts , Ukrainian forces face a challenging task to resist the significantly larger Russian military, much of it war-hardened from service in Syria, Crimea and Georgia.

Early missile strikes were targeted at Ukraine’s air defence system in a bid to secure Russian dominance of the skies to provide devastating support for ground forces.

But there are indications of Ukrainians mounting a defence against the onslaught, with at least one Russian aircraft believed to have been shot down this morning.

An eventual assault on Kyiv may come up against stiff resistance, potentially requiring protracted and bloody street-fighting to subdue, Western officials believe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4cmA_0eNsQd0r00

The history of Russia’s brutal approach to urban warfare in Chechnya – where much of capital Grozny was levelled to the ground – is prompting fears in Western capitals of significant civilian casualties in a no-holds-barred assault on the city of 3m people.

And there are concerns of a refugee crisis as Ukrainians flee the capital as well as other areas menaced by Russian forces.

Western officials said that this morning’s attack saw a combination of precision missile strikes and air strikes followed by an unknown numbers of Russian troops entering Ukrainian territory from Belarus to the north, Russia to the east and occupied Crimea to the south.

Special operations forces are believed to have moved into Ukraine in advance of the conventional forces in order to soften up opposition before the main assault.

And cyber attacks on Ukrainian financial institutions and government departments late last night are also thought to have been directed from Moscow.

The vast scale of the 200,000-strong force assembled by Putin in the region means it could be a matter of days before the full military strike is deployed.

It remains unclear whether Putin’s goal is to seize the entire 230,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory, or to focus on strategic priorities such as the Donbass region and the Black Sea ports of Mariupol and Odessa or to establish a “land bridge” between Crimea and Russian territory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#Crimea#Russian#Western#Security Council#Kremlin#Pro Moscow#Ukrainians
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy