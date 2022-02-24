ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media

Editorial: Where do you get your news?

By Brown and White Editorial Board
thebrownandwhite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 9 p.m. on a Wednesday night. Editors are gathered in Coppee Hall’s newsroom at another press night to prepare for The Brown and White’s next print issue. Amid the concentrated silence comes a not-so-typical noise. Eek—our heads turn as a bat comes into sight and...

thebrownandwhite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

15 questions you should never Google

Google is not just a search engine for factual queries - it can be an absolute curiosity mine. One minute you've just watched Jurassic World the next it's 3.41am and you're on the 21st page returning "Dinosaurs", fascinated by the distinction between the bird-hipped and lizard-hipped groups. So what are...
INTERNET
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White S Editorial Board
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
travelnoire.com

10 Black Travel Facebook Groups You HAVE To Join

Finding solid, Black travel Facebook groups, can be a challenge. The search for people with like minds through Facebook groups is a major part of being on the social media platform. It’s nice to have someone to go to when you have questions, or need advice. Imagine having 900,000 people...
TRAVEL
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Where do you want to live?

Considering today’s climate, I found an interesting article where acclaimed documentary film maker Ken Burns was interviewed where he made an interesting comparison to a classic movie and our current situation in our great country. He said Americans need to decide, “Do they want to live in Bedford Falls or Pottersville?”
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
The Independent

A PhD student has discovered the best first word to guess in Wordle using a program he wrote

Wordle is the word-guessing game that’s taking over the world. The game first appeared in October 2021, and by January 2022, it reached 300,000 players. It has become so popular that the New York Times just purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price in the “low seven figures.”The aim of Wordle is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close your guess was to the word. ââSome players have discovered how to play more than one game per...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Could Facebook Be Dead In The Water?

Since its launch nearly two decades ago, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has become a media giant like no other - stretching to every corner of the globe and counting more than half of the entire population as users. The company’s re-branding to Meta at the end of last year was supposed to be the next step in its evolution. However, a matter of months later and it has been anything but.
INTERNET
Mashed

What To Do If You Get Your Hand Stuck In A Pringles Can

Football fans watching the 2022 Super Bowl may not have expected to develop a new phobia, but that's precisely what might have happened to some viewers who saw Pringles' relatable Super Bowl commercial. Available on YouTube, the ad addresses an apparently common hazard for those who enjoy a can of Pringles potato crisps from time to time: getting your hand stuck in the can while reaching for the snack. In its commercial, Pringles lays out in plain terms just what would happen if the can never came off: A young man at a party gets his hand trapped in the chips container, and instead of trying to remove it, he lives out the rest of his days with a Pringles can as an appendage, even when lying in his casket.
HEALTH
BUCKSCO.Today

Legal Matters: Social Media is Not Your Friend

Whether or not social media is a positive or negative force in our modern society is a question for philosophers and experts. But, as a family lawyer, I am here to tell you that social media can and will be used against you in a court of law. This is...
LAW
Phone Arena

Facebook is trying to replace TikTok with new Reels

When Meta accused Apple of costing the company ten billion dollars a few weeks back, Facebook had also shared some of its growth plans for the coming future. Part of its ten billion-dollar restructuring strategy, Zuckerberg stated, included initiating a "transition on our own services towards short form video like Reels.”
BUSINESS
CNET

Deleting Facebook? Follow These Steps Carefully

If you're looking to delete your Facebook account, you might have any number of reasons for pulling the plug. Perhaps you've noticed social media usage taking a toll on your mental health. Maybe you take issue with the platform for reports of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Or you could be trying to wipe your personal info from the internet altogether. Either way, we'll walk you through how to get rid of your Facebook account for good.
INTERNET
New York Post

Snopes latest example of ‘fact checking’ the truth away

Snopes.com has shifted its “fact check” on the news that the Biden administration would be offering free crack pipes as part of a $30 million program from “mostly false” to “outdated” — the latest move in a remarkable drive to make the story just go away.
ELECTIONS
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Don't write on your job application that you're 'fluent in Spanish' and not expect to get an interview question en español

It's Wednesday evening, and Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Here's what else is happening:. LGBTQ groups are planning to protest outside City Hall tomorrow in response to Mayor Eric Adams' appointment of three men who've spoken out against gay marriage to jobs in his administration. Mayor Adams said today that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wired

Dependent on Facebook Groups? Here's How to Break Free

I’m sitting on the couch late at night, scared and scrolling through my Facebook group that focuses on type 1 diabetes. I’m looking for advice on why my teenage son might be experiencing extremely high blood sugar. I receive replies within minutes: The site where his insulin pump enters his body could be infected, or it may be sickness or allergies.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy