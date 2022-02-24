ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Va’aiga Tuigamala dead at 52: Wigan Warriors rugby legend nicknamed ‘Inga the Winger’ passes away as tributes pour in

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ckj1m_0eNsPQWV00

RUGBY LEAGUE is in mourning with the news that Wigan Warriors legend Va'aiga Tuigamala has died aged 52.

Tuigamala joined Wigan in 1993 and became a firm fan favourite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vU1Bt_0eNsPQWV00
Wigan Warriors legend Va'aiga Tuigamala has died aged 52 Credit: Rex

The Samoan's death has been met with an outpouring of grief on social media by fellow players and fans.

Jason Robinson, Tuigamala’s team-mate at Wigan, tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken.

“I owe so much to this amazing man. He literally helped change my life when he came to Wigan Warriors from NZ.

“Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother.”

Apollo Perelini, who played alongside Tuigamala for Samoa RL, tweeted: “Saddest news to hear.

“We started primary school together and took our rugby journey to the UK – Saints for me and Wigan for you my brother. RIP my dearest brother, Inga (the winger) Tuigamala.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNGkT_0eNsPQWV00
Tuigamala is a legend of both codes of rugby Credit: PA:Press Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGeNm_0eNsPQWV00
The powerful centre played 19 games for New Zealand Credit: Rex

Wigan tweeted: "This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away.

"Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time."

News of his death comes just a matter of weeks after his younger sister, pastor Helen Verry, died on January 30 after being seriously injured at a church in West Auckland.

She was the youngest of 15 siblings. The reported workplace accident is being investigated.

Tuigamala was born in Samoa, and began his career playing rugby union in New Zealand.

He won 19 caps for the All Blacks and starred at the 1991 World Cup, before swapping codes and converting to rugby league.

He signed for Wigan Warriors in 1993, and won many trophies in four successful seasons where he became a huge fan favourite, nicknamed Inga the Winger.

Tuigamala also played twice for Samoa’s rugby league team.

In 1995 he returned to union, and played for Wasps and Newcastle Falcons.

Team-mate Doddie Weir called Tuigamala "simply the best rugby player in the world.”

He then made his debut for West Samoa and was part of their squad at the 1999 World Cup before retiring in 2001.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs Wales team announcements LIVE: Six Nations rugby line-ups revealed as Manu Tuilagi recalled

England take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday in a showdown between two of the contenders for the championship. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year as England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have each lost one match already, but there is still everything to play for in a wide open year for the Six Nations. England and Wales both named their line-ups this morning, with Manu Tialiagi recalled by Eddie Jones and Louis Rees-Zammit dropped by Wayne Pivac. If Wales can beat the English in London then the reigning champions will have well and truly rebuilt their title...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wigan Warriors#Rugby Union#Rugby World Cup#Rugby League#Samoan
SkySports

Six Nations: Rory Darge set to make first Scotland start in match against France

Rory Darge is set to make his first international start for Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations match against France. The Glasgow Warriors flanker made his debut in Cardiff and is named alongside Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury in a new-look starting back row. Exeter Chiefs' Sam Skinner replaces his club...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales set to leave Louis Rees-Zammit out for England clash at Twickenham

Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.The Gloucester wing will be released back to his club ahead of their Gallagher Premiership appointment with Leicester.Alex Cuthbert is expected to be retained after Wales’ victory over Scotland last time out, with a fit-again Josh Adams returning on the other wing and replacing Rees-Zammit.Cuthbert is poised to win his 50th cap, being rewarded for an impressive showing in the 20-17 success against Scotland.Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, scoring four...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy