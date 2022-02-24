McLaren fast again as Ricciardo leads F1 test in Spain

A new era of Formula One got underway this week at the Circuit de Catalunya with all 10 teams taking to the track for the first test of the preseason. Although it's too early to call a definitive order, it's clear that some teams have made a stronger start than others and it was no surprise to see familiar names at the top of the timesheets, with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time of the test overall. However, Ferrari and McLaren appear to have made a significant step and at this stage cannot be ruled out.

