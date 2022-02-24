ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

McLaren fast again as Ricciardo leads F1 test in Spain

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — McLaren has continued to show its strength in Formula One preseason testing on a...

www.wcn247.com

Motorsport.com

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery

The Ferrari F1-75 was revealed by the team at its Maranello headquarters in Italy on Thursday, making it the seventh team to formally launch its new car. Following the exit of long-serving major sponsor Philip Morris and its Mission Winnow branding that featured on the car last year, Ferrari has switched to a red and black design for the coming season.
Motorsport.com

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day

Hamilton set a pair of fastest laptimes, finishing with a 1m19.138s set in the final 10 minutes on the C5 tyres, to eclipse Russell's 1m19.233s from the morning session and claim the fastest lap time of the Barcelona pre-season test. Russell's effort, also set on C5 tyres, came under threat...
MOTORSPORTS
KEYT

Leclerc leads test session as F1 drivers weigh in on Russia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had the fastest time in Formula One preseason testing on a day when drivers and teams weighed in on the Russian attack on Ukraine and the possible repercussions for the sport. Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September. Defending champion Max Verstappen stopped just short of saying he would pull out. Leclerc showed Ferrari’s strength on the track by finishing with the fastest lap of the day at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. Pierre Gasly was second with AlphaTauri, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with McLaren.
MOTORSPORTS
Variety

Formula One Cancels Russian Grand Prix

Click here to read the full article. The Russian Grand Prix has become the latest big ticket sporting event to be canceled in Russia, after the UEFA Champion’s League Final, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, Formula One, the sport’s governing body, revealed that the Russian Grand Prix, due to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25, has been cancelled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after a meeting on Thursday. “The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” Formula One tweeted on Friday....
UEFA
Motorsport.com

Sainz: Ferrari "nowhere near" looking for performance on new F1 car

Charles Leclerc capped off another trouble-free run for the Maranello squad by topping the times on the second day of testing on Thursday, having only been edged out by McLaren's Lando Norris on the opening day. But although Ferrari's consistency in putting in swift times has singled it out as...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Reveals Vantage And DBX Formula 1 Safety Cars

Aston Martin's involvement in Formula One has been a significant part of its recent restructuring headed by Chairman Lawrence Stroll. The team hasn't been a front-runner of the motorsport with it closing the 2021 season's constructor standings in seventh position, behind more experienced teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Still, it's good to see the iconic brand with a rich motorsport history battling it out in the top tier of motorsport.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Alfa Romeo car launch: Valtteri Bottas says team have work to do

Valtteri Bottas admitted Alfa Romeo have work to do before the new Formula 1 season, as the team officially launched their new car. The Finn has moved from world champions Mercedes to Alfa Romeo, where he will be partnered by rookie Guanyu Zhou, the first Chinese driver to make it to F1.
MOTORSPORTS
WILX-TV

Formula One Leaving Russia

LONDON (AP) - Formula One says it won’t hold a race in Russia this year following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Grand Prix had been scheduled for Sochi on Sept. 25. F1, governing body FIA and the teams agreed not to race there. F1 says in a statement “it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.” skip the event. Drivers are widely welcoming the decision. Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris said they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Reasons for hope and concern for F1's 10 teams after the first test

A new era of Formula One got underway this week at the Circuit de Catalunya with all 10 teams taking to the track for the first test of the preseason. Although it's too early to call a definitive order, it's clear that some teams have made a stronger start than others and it was no surprise to see familiar names at the top of the timesheets, with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time of the test overall. However, Ferrari and McLaren appear to have made a significant step and at this stage cannot be ruled out.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren

Norris set the pace for McLaren on the opening day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and ended up with the fourth-fastest time overall across the three days. McLaren racked up 367 laps with the new MCL36 car during the test, trailing only Ferrari and Mercedes for mileage. Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton finishes fastest on final day of F1’s opening pre-season test

Lewis Hamilton finished fastest on the final day of Formula One’s opening pre-season test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.The seven-time world champion ended the afternoon running just 0.095 seconds ahead of new team-mate George Russell as Mercedes completed a one-two.Sergio Perez finished third, one place ahead of Red Bull team-mate and defending world champion Max Verstappen, who was six tenths off Hamilton’s pace.Lap times in testing have to be treated with a degree of caution as the teams tinker with different fuel loads and engine modes.However, Hamilton, bidding to avenge last season’s contentious title defeat to Verstappen, will take comfort...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 outfits underestimated ‘porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari

A number of outfits have faced challenges during the opening two days of action at Barcelona in Spain with the consequences of ‘porpoising’ - where the car bounces up and down on its suspension after it hits a certain speed on the straights. Porpoising was something that was...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Fernando Alonso's car goes UP IN SMOKE on final day of testing in Barcelona as his Alpine team said the former world champion asked to stop the car due to 'loss of pressure'

Fernando Alonso was forced out of his car on the final day of Formula One pre-season testing in Barcelona after the vehicle went up in smoke. The Spaniard, world champion in 2005 and 2006, recorded a faster lap than reigning champion Max Verstappen on Friday. But a promising morning for...
MOTORSPORTS

