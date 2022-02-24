ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin give money to the homeless after the presenter's Wylde Moon bash

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin gave money to the homeless as they departed the launch of her first fragrance at The London Coliseum on Wednesday.

The TV presenter, 41, was seen giving a woman a hug while Dan, 47, gave £30 to a man sat nearby before accepting a copy of The Big Issue.

The couple then made their way down the street and grabbed a cab home after enjoying a few drinks with family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VIHV_0eNsNfSQ00
Generous: Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin gave money to the homeless as they departed the launch of her first fragrance at The London Coliseum on Wednesday

Holly looked as sensational as ever for her night out as she donned a stylish cream trouser suit.

The This Morning host's nearest and dearest attended an immersive, multi-sensory event for Wylde Moon - her new lifestyle brand.

During the evening, Andy Bell performed a reworked aria and duet created for the event, with leading cast members of La Bohéme and a 48-piece orchestra.

Speaking about the collaboration, Holly said: 'I fell in love with the opera on my first ever visit over 13 years ago. I had no idea what to expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzWm5_0eNsNfSQ00
Outing: The TV presenter, 41, was seen giving a woman a hug while Dan, 47, gave £30 to a man sat nearby before accepting a copy of The Big Issue

'What I learned is that it is for everyone, and for me when I come, life seems to switch off and I become immersed into a world that takes over all senses. Going to the ENO is similar to meditation for me. It's the perfect place to reconnect.

'I'm always mesmerised by the controlled freedom that opera has - powerful voices that helped me to reconnect with my inner voice and not be afraid to express it. Opera signifies that for me in life.

'La bohème begins with the blowing out of a candle, just as WYLDE MOON was created with a candle - there's synergy there that brought the whole idea together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buJrJ_0eNsNfSQ00
Event: The couple then made their way down the street and grabbed a cab home after enjoying a few drinks with family and friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J29Ns_0eNsNfSQ00
Brand: The This Morning host's nearest and dearest attended an immersive, multi-sensory event for Wylde Moon - her new lifestyle brand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ijo43_0eNsNfSQ00
Style: Holly looked as sensational as ever for her night out as she donned a stylish cream trouser suit

'Andy Bell was the only person for the job. Such an incredibly talented musician and opera lover - who better to curate and compose the music for the night.

'To create a reworked aria and duet to sit alongside something that's already perfect is not an easy task. I'm so excited for the world to hear the magic that Andy has created.'

Holly has described Wylde Moon as an online space to empower women, explore crystal energies and offer fashion and beauty tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlDVR_0eNsNfSQ00
Exciting: Holly was joined by best friend Phillip Schofield earlier in the night as they posed for photographs together at the launch party 

Comments / 0

