It’s cliché to say, but good things really do come to those who wait. Four years ago, Leon Bridges was on tour with Laura Lee, Mark Speer and Donald “DJ” Johnson of Khruangbin when the Texas natives came up with the idea to work on a full-length project together. However, it’s not that simple. First, the group of four wanted to release a two-sided single. Then, they wanted to drop an album. After that, the Texas quartet wanted to deliver an EP. Ultimately, they came together and decided to deliver not one, but two EPs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO