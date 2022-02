The reigning Major League Soccer champs are back in action on their quest to defend the crown as Ronny Deila's side heads to Los Angeles to take on Greg Vanney's new-look Galaxy squad. All eyes will be on Chicharito and Taty Castellanos as they start Round 1 of 34 to figure out who will win the golden boot. In all competitions, New York City are riding an 11-match winning streak dating back to last year. Outside of James Sands, they return their regulars from last season.

MLS ・ 11 HOURS AGO