Chief Keef began trending on social media following Russia's invasion on Ukraine after months of brewing tensions between the two European countries. After Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday (Feb. 24) in what has the potential to transform into a war over Russia's demands to end NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)'s eastward expansion, memes of Chief Keef being sent to Ukraine to help defend the country began circulating on social media, seemingly suggesting that his militantness would be helpful amid the current attack. The Chicago drill rhymer appears to have caught wind of why he was trending online and offered a response on Instagram.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO