ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

4 Ways to Stay on After Selling Your Business

By Nick McLean
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbxxA_0eNsDsKX00

Even as the economy struggled to find its footing in 2021, business-for-sale transactions bounced back by 14 percent last year. Change is often the forerunner to opportunity. So, if you’re wondering whether now is a good time to sell your business, you’re not alone.

Many business owners looking to sell are returning to the market, optimistic that they will receive the right price for their company. According to BizBuySell’s Insight Report, sale prices increased 16 percent year-over-year. Businesses with strong financials are looking even more desirable to buyers.

Read More: 5 Tips for Successfully Selling Your Company

As an owner, selling a business is very exciting. However, it can also be bittersweet. Many of the business owners I’ve worked with have poured their lives into their companies, and in those cases, it can be hard to separate your personal identity from that of your business. The good news is that, in many cases, it can be possible — and even preferable — to stay involved with your company for some time post-close.

The advantages of staying on after selling your business

No one knows your company as well as you do. When you decide you’re ready to sell your business, offering to stay can increase the sale proceeds. This is especially true for complex companies or those that depend on deep relationships with key individuals such as vendors and clients. Depending on what is needed, you could stay part-time, full-time or as a per-hour consultant to ensure that the transition goes smoothly.

Read More: Keep These 4 Things in Mind When Selling Your Small Business

Of course, staying on after the sale confers personal advantages, too. A longer transition process can give you time to adjust and plan for the next phase of your life. Before selling your company, it’s a good idea to gain clarity on your goals and ambitions. Ask yourself a few questions: Why did you start your business in the first place? What type of work excites you? Your goals could be something as simple as “I want to give back to society” or “I want to live an adventurous life.” Once you’ve identified what you want, it will be easier to decide how you want to spend your time — and that might mean staying on in some capacity.

If you’re considering staying on after selling your business, you’re probably wondering what your involvement in the company could look like. These four roles give you the chance to keep contributing to your business’s success while slowly phasing yourself out.

1. CEO

For a period after the sale closes, you might be able to continue in your current role as CEO. However, to successfully implement this strategy, you’ll need a well-designed exit plan. Having a formal exit strategy prepared before selling your company makes it easier to carry out informed decisions when you make the choice to leave.

Surprisingly, 48 percent of business owners who want to sell don’t have an exit strategy in place, which can lead to hasty and disorganized sales. By clarifying your exit plan, you’ll be able to come to the negotiation table with clear answers on how long you plan to stay and why you should continue in the role, putting the new buyer at ease.

2. Specialist

As a business owner and CEO, you’ve had a lifetime to develop the skills needed to succeed in your industry. That means that your experience is practically irreplaceable.

Nearly 15 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs started in sales roles. Past sales experience at your company, buffeted by your industry connections, could make you a great fit for a functional specialist role post-sale. Or perhaps your business is in a technical industry and offers a complex product. In that case, you may enjoy continuing to do technical design in some capacity. By staying on as a specialist, you can push your company toward success even after you’ve sold your business — often continuing to do the work you love, too.

3. Board Member

Oftentimes, CEOs move into board member roles once a company has sold or after a new leader has taken over. After stepping down as CEO at Twitter, Jack Dorsey became a board member in 2021 and will leave the company entirely after this year’s meeting of stockholders. Although this isn’t a business sale, it’s a great example of a founder gracefully and carefully passing the torch.

Typical board member responsibilities include providing business direction, recruiting executives and monitoring business functions. By transitioning into a board role, you’ll be much less involved than a full-time employee but can still have a positive effect on the company.

4. Consultant

The demand for business consultants is growing faster than the average United States work role, with an estimated 11 percent demand increase projected between 2019 and 2029. And given that two in five new CEOs fail to meet their objectives in their first 18 months on the job, staying on in a consulting role can give the new leadership team peace of mind. If you’re happy to relinquish control of the business but still want to help in some way, providing occasional business consulting could be a great option.

Read More: The How-To: Selling Your Business on Your Own Terms

If you want to sell your business, it’s important to prepare for what your personal and professional life will look like post-sale. Even if a sale makes all the sense in the world on paper, you must remember that there are still human beings involved on both sides. Choosing to stay on after selling your business creates a more successful transition for both you and your buyer.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

3 Reasons Why 2022 Might Be the Year to Sell Your Business

For small business owners, the past two years have been a rollercoaster ride of Covid variant surges, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. While many suffered hardship, others only experienced mild disruptions, and some have even benefited. Whether you're ready to cut your losses or exit on a high note, the 2022 business for sale market may have a buyer for you.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staying On#Personal Identity#Business Owner#Bizbuysell#Insight Report
Kiplinger

Stimulus Check Money is Still Available…But You Must File a Tax Return to Get It

Remember all the excitement last March when a third round of stimulus checks was announced? An extra $1,400 in your pocket, plus $1,400 more for each dependent, was a big deal and made a huge difference for millions of Americans. But the thrill quickly turned to frustration and disappointment for people who didn't get a payment (including a "plus up" payment) or didn't get the full amount. If that's you, there's some good news. You may still be able to claim the third stimulus check money you deserve…but you'll have to file a 2021 tax return to get it.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

For Years, Investors Have Overlooked Diverse Founders. This VC Has a Plan to Change That for 1,000 of Them

Harlem Capital has set an incredibly audacious goal for a venture capital firm: Invest in 1,000 diverse founders over the next 20 years. Managing partner Henri Pierre-Jacques is well aware that reaching that number is a tall order. At an Inc. streaming event on February 24, he told Beatrice Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Atlanta-based feminine-hygiene business the Honey Pot Company, that he and his partner wanted a mission that would force them to stretch and be uncomfortable.
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

3 Ways to Overcome Uncertainty About Your Business' Future

The problem that entrepreneurs face is that their costs can be fairly easily estimated. But, it is impossible to know how the market will respond when the startup’s products or services are finally offered for sale. The question of will there be demand is and should be core to any entrepreneurial endeavor. It is what every entrepreneur struggles with.
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

How to Make Your Startup Irresistible to Investors

Any startup that’s serious about growing and scaling has to think bigger. There’s nothing wrong with starting small and lean — most companies have to take this approach — but there comes a time when taking on outside investments and partnerships is necessary. And to maximize these opportunities, you need to proactively focus on making your startup as irresistible as you possibly can.
MARKETS
Forbes

Five Ways To Scale Your Leadership To Scale Your Business

CEO at StoneAge | Keynote Speaker | Thought Leader | Leadership Blogger | Podcast Host | YPO Member. When I became a CEO of a small manufacturing company at the age of 30, I had no idea if I had what it took to scale a company. I had much to learn and often felt uncertain about how to best take the company to the next level.
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy