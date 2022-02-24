SNAP and EBT cardholders in Louisiana can now purchase groceries online at Walmart, more vendors coming soon

EBT cardholders in Louisiana can now purchase groceries online. Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Marketa Garner Walters says this is a game-changer for recipients to purchase food online a convenience that was highlighted during the height of the pandemic.

“We are very excited that we were approved, it is something we had to go through to get Federal approval to do it,” said Walters.

In addition to DCFS gaining approval for EBT cardholders, food vendors also must apply to the USDA also. Walters says so far, the only approved online vendor in Louisiana is Walmart.

“And while it’s only at Walmart right now we certainly expect other retailers to be able to get into this game pretty quickly,” said Walters.

In addition to convenience Walters says the benefit is life-changing for those who have limited transportation, however, EBT funds cannot be used to pay delivery fees.

“They cannot use their SNAP card to pay for the food delivery, they can buy the food but when it’s delivered, they have to use cash or another form of credit to pay for that,” said Walters.

For more information click here .

