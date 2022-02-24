Manufacturers are now hackers' favorite targets

ETFs are a great way to approach broad plays that focus on sector allocation rather than intra-sector allocation where quality of decisions results in more marginal benefits. Right now inflation is one of the most fundamental issues dictating market confidence. With the Fed's decision-making being primarily based on the prevailing sentiment around this issue, inflation can have several channels of impact upon markets. While we have our views on the validity of concerns about inflation, we think that investors are wise to hedge against inflation, even just its headline risks, for the medium-term while being cognizant of value, where low multiples give a margin of safety in the current environment. Moreover, we want to underweight early-stage biotech, which has been a speculative area and suffers from reflexivity, the phenomenon where the stock price actually impacts the prospects of a business due to equity financing dependence. In the end, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) does the trick, with cash generative big pharma companies at the fore of it.

