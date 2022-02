You could be on the baseball diamond in Troy this summer. Or, you might be in one of over 15 other cities with teams in the Frontier League. April 25 and 26 is when the Frontier League is holding their Tryout Camp and Draft. It takes place at Y'alls Ballpark in Florence, Kentucky. In addition, scouts from the majors and other independent leagues will be on hand to check out some of the prospects. Players have been signed by major league teams in the last eight tryout camps. On average, the Frontier League signs 35 new players from the camp each year.

