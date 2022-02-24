SPL_PSPCruiser_2022.jpg

Related
Pennsylvania Supreme Court picks congressional map put forth by state voters. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
Biden's Nearly 2M Mail-In Pennsylvania Votes in 2020 Would Now Be 'Unconstitutional'
Joe Biden won the state and its 20 electoral votes by a slim margin of 50 percent to 48 percent over President Donald Trump.
Medicaid expansion in Wyoming dies. Again.
A last-ditch effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming died Friday in the Legislature, but not without one minor win. Both the House and the Senate attempted to pass budget amendments that would increase the amount of money that could be funneled into Medicaid, a program that already exists in Wyoming, but proponents call “bare bones.” Lawmaker rejected both budget amendments: The House version failed before a vote could be held...
The state’s former health secretary, physician Rachel Levine, didn’t cite any specific research when she formally added opioid use disorder as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis.
Victoria Advocate
Partisan Redistricting Won’t Fix Dems’ Pennsylvania Disadvantage. This week, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court took over the state’s congressional redistricting process. The state’s lower Commonwealth Court was slated to draw the map following an impasse between Pennsylvania legislators and Gov. Tom Wolf. Now, the Democratic-majority Supreme Court will exercise its “extraordinary jurisdiction” power by choosing a map for the state’s shrinking delegation.
Victoria Advocate
Where have all the lockdowns gone? Despite a record-shattering rise in COVID-19 cases, America’s governors are refusing to issue stay-at-home orders, business closures and other draconian measures popular in the pandemic’s first year. Elected leaders are instead relying on recommendations, not coercion, and no wonder: Lockdowns have been proven to be a failed policy.
20220216-news-leg-medicaidrally-rg-04.JPG
Carlita Brown, 3, Patti Baldes and LaRose Caldwell, 5, sit on the steps of the Capitol holding signs during Healthy Wyoming’s rally to expand Medicaid on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The rally included both Wyoming residents and lawmakers, and was set to help push an increase in health care access for an estimated 24,000 people in Wyoming. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Victoria Advocate
In the spring of 2020, when fears about COVID eclipsed concerns about the economy, some claimed “safetyism” had impeded what should have been a nuanced calculation about public health and quality of life. In an op-ed in the New York Times, we argued that in the debates over lockdowns and other regulations, certitude rather than safetyism was the problem. Almost two years later, it seems not much has changed.
Longview News-Journal
It's Been One Year Since the Texas Energy Crisis – Here's How to Prevent Another One. One year ago, a severe cold front moved into Texas causing costly and fatal statewide blackouts. Much of the debate after the blackouts focused on the failure of state officials to plan for an adequate supply of reliable energy. Lost in the discourse about electricity supply was a discussion about the role of demand.
Victoria Advocate
Biden Nominee Reaps the Financial Rewards of Being 'Connected'. Who among us hasn’t made $1.5 million for sitting on an advisory board for two years? Not you? Come to think of it, me neither. Such money comes only to the well connected.
Victoria Advocate
Shifting Natural Gas and Oil Jobs to the Renewables Sector Isn’t So Simple. Within hours of taking office on January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order cancelling the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline as part of a plan to phase out natural gas and oil, eliminating thousands of family-sustaining jobs. At the same time, the Biden administration promised plenty of “good-paying” positions would be available in the renewable energy sector.
Victoria Advocate
A month ago, Beto O’Rourke did what he does best: Make headlines. It wasn’t because of his air-drumming routine, like the one that went viral when he was running for Senate. It wasn’t because of his skateboarding tricks he showed off to the press when he ran for president, either. This time, O'Rourke was national news because of an apparent snub.
Victoria Advocate
Student Loan Repayments Resume in May. But Who’s Paying?. President Biden says that student loan payments, which federal officials paused during the pandemic, will resume in May. With little more than two months to go, however, his administration is doing everything it can to make the process of meeting this deadline look impossible – both for students and the Department of Education.
WVNews
ROMNEY, W.Va. (WV News) — All students and staff are safe after a fire broke out on the camp…
AARP Wyoming accepting 2022 Community Challenge Grant applications
CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming invites local organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 22. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion and more. In past years, AARP has funded several projects that directly benefit and support veterans and military families. Now in its sixth year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live. The application deadline is 3 p.m. March 22. All projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
Included amenities
The types of amenities a property comes with—whether a backyard pool, being zoned to quality public schools, or even the walkability of the neighborhood—not only need to align with your preferences, but they can also have a significant impact on how easy it is to sell the property in the future. For example, if you have young children who will be entering elementary school in the near future, you may want to verify that the property is zoned to a top-ranked public school. Or, if you’re concerned about the cost of your future utility bills, you may want the home to be energy efficient. These amenities will also matter to future buyers if you sell your home—and in many cases, homes with many amenities will retain their value better over time, too.
Silent Witness 2-26-22
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a larceny that occurred in the area of Interstate 80 and County Road 140. Between Jan. 17 and 18, 300 feet of generator cable was taken from that location. If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Mayor calls on nonprofits for violence reducing program
The program supports nonprofits that use public health approaches to reduce violence.
Get to know your local Missile Alert Facility
CHEYENNE – In a seemingly aimless, but determined drive, the small tour bus takes highways and dirt roads out to a place so barren, there likely isn't another human being for miles. The snow covers the ground and merges with the silver sky, while the cold air seems to penetrate the thick safety-grade windows, through which clouds of horned larks skip and dance out over vast plains like one dense organism. ...
Education funding at the forefront of House budget discussions
CHEYENNE – Legislators in the House of Representatives continued to debate education funding during the third reading of the 2023-24 biennium budget bill Friday afternoon. Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, brought an amendment that he said would remove $9.3 million from the allocated education cost adjustment included in House Bill 1, “General government appropriations-2.” There is $503 million coming to Wyoming schools through American Rescue Plan Act funding, and more through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), Bear said. ...
