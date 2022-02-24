ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 USC Women’s Water Polo Eyes Another Barbara Kalbus Invitational Crown

The Trojans have won the last two titles at the event, hosted by UC Irvine this week. Archive photo via Jenny Chuang. No. 2 USC takes aim at another shot at a tournament title as the Trojans set up for the Barbara Kalbus Invitational this week. USC won it all when...

UNLV Men, NAU Women Maintain Leads After WAC Championship Day 3 Finals

Northern Arizona women maintained their lead after Maddy Rey won the 400 IM with a school-record time of 4:15.32 and a 2-second lead over the field. Archive photo via Northern Arizona Athletics. 2022 WAC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. February 23-26, 2022. CRWC Natatorium, Houston, TX. Defending Champions: UNLV men (1x)...
Robin Neumann Named Pac-12 Women’s Swim & Dive Scholar-Athlete of the Year

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – California senior Robin Neumann has been named the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced today. The award, which is presented in each of the 24 sports the Pac-12 sponsors, was established to honor collegiate student-athletes that are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.
Stanford’s Torri Huske Named Women’s Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – For the fifth time since 2017, Stanford women’s swimming and diving is the champions of the Pac-12. The Cardinal added three event titles on Saturday to close out the conference championships with 1,671.5 points – 271 points ahead of second-place California. That point total is the sixth most Stanford has scored at a conference championships and the most since scoring 1,775 in 2019.
swimswam.com

Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Luca Urlando

Urlando comes out of February ranked in the top three of four different individual events in the NCAA. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
Competitor Coach of the Month: Todd DeSorbo

DeSorbo led the UVA women to a third straight conference championship while helping the men's team deliver a surprise American Record. Current photo via Matt Riley - UVA Communications. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the...
Penn’s Catherine Buroker Crushes PB, Qualifies for NCAAs in 500 at ECACs

Penn's Catherine Buroker knocked three seconds off her time in the 500 free from the Ivy League Championships, which should solidify her spot at NCAAs. Archive photo via Penn Athletics. 2022 ECAC Championships. February 25-27, 2022. Lejeune Hall, US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. 25 yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals. The ECAC Championships...
Eight straight SEC crowns for women’s track!

No. 3 Arkansas claimed an eighth consecutive SEC Indoor Championship and its 12th in program history by accumulating 53.5 points from the final three events at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on Saturday. The Razorbacks amassed 127.5 points to defeat No. 2 Florida, who totaled 97 points in the meet. The...
2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Princeton finished Day Three 36 points behind the defending champions, Harvard, setting up an exciting battle for the Ivy League title on Day Four. Current photo via Greg Carroccio/Ivy League. 2022 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships. Wednesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 26, 2022. Prelims 11:00...
