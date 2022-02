Nubb’s Lobster Shack is located down in Cape Neddick, Maine. While many may hear “lobster shack” and think summertime, this shack can be enjoyed in the winter too. It’s part of the stunning Cliff House Maine. A destination resort for those looking to vacation in York county. Nubb’s has everything Maine from the basics to fine* Maine dining. On the menu, you can find a hot dog, or grilled cheese, as well as swordfish kabobs, and of course, lobster. (Bib may be required.)

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO