First Adam Sandler, Now Chris Rock is Coming to New England

By Chantel
 1 day ago
Boston is home to many beautiful theaters and venues and after 5 years of being off the stage, Chris Rock is coming back!. He announced his tour the other day and he is kicking it off in New England. Rock will be performing at The Wilbur Theater in Boston,...

Boston Globe

Chris Rock is coming to the Wilbur for five shows

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock will stage five shows at the Wilbur Theatre March 30-April 1, the venue announced Friday. Rock has not performed in Boston since he stopped at the Wang Theatre in 2017 as part of his “Total Blackout Tour.” He’ll perform shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 30 and March 31, and a 10 p.m. show on April 1.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Chris Rock Announces First Major Tour in Five Years

Chris Rock is taking his act on the road for the first time in five years. The “Ego Death World Tour” kicks off in April 2nd in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 38-performance run includes extended stays in Reno and Las Vegas, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and New York City. The tour wraps in Los Angeles on November 17th.
MUSIC
