COVID-19 was a detrimental blow to small businesses across the country. As the pandemic quickly nears its second anniversary, countless businesses struggle to recover. Certain small businesses sectors such as educational services, accommodations, food services, arts, and entertainment bore the worst of it, with limited financial backing. For those who managed to make it through the worst of these past two years, there is still a long road ahead.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO