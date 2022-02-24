Illinois lawmakers respond to Ukraine invasion

Alexander (right), reassures his son as the family takes refuge in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP/TNS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois' Congressional members quickly responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine early Thursday as world leaders called it "unprovoked and unjustified" attack.

"Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL.

"Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress," he said in a tweet. "As someone who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, also criticized Putin's actions.

"Make no mistake: whatever lies Vladimir Putin tells, it is obvious to the world that Russia is the aggressor here and has invaded Ukraine's sovereign territory," she posted on Twitter. "His actions are threatening innocent lives and regional stability in Europe."

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, called on President Joe Biden to "impose crippling sanctions" on the Russian economy.

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine must be met with decisive action from the U.S. and our global partners," Bost said. "This isn’t the time for subtle nuance and split hairs."

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, joined in the condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Thugs like Putin only respond to strength. Now is the time for severe economic consequences," Davis said on Twitter. "The Ukrainian people need our prayers, and they need our support through tough sanctions on Russia."

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, also said she is praying for the Ukrainian people and criticized President Joe Biden.

"Americans miss the 'Peace Through Strength' and energy independence that were achieved during the Trump administration," she said in a released statement. "President Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and dismantling of U.S. energy production have severely weakened our national security.

"Gas prices are about to skyrocket even higher, and the American people will suffer because of the Green New Deal policies pushed by radical leftists in Congress," she said. "None of this would be happening if President Trump was still in the White House."

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said the "world is witness again to the true evil of Putin, who alone has chosen a path of bloodshed" in Ukraine.

"I condemn Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attacks against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms," he said. "America and the free world must stand with Ukraine by enacting the strongest possible economic sanctions, crippling Russia's ability to make war, and punishing Putin's regime and his oligarchs on the international stage. My prayers will remain with the Ukrainian people."

While the U.N. Security Council was meeting to avert war, explosions thundered and flashed across Ukraine early Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to attack the country after weeks of failed diplomacy and a massive military buildup intended to recast the map of Eastern Europe.

For weeks Putin has massed troops on Ukraine’s borders while brandishing threatening rhetoric and snubbing diplomacy. The latest incursion shatters nearly three decades of relative peace in Europe.

Putin vowed to liberate and protect the Russia-backed separatist eastern region of Ukraine, warning other countries to stay out of the conflict: “Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.”

Biden swiftly condemned Russia’s attack and said he would meet with other world leaders on Thursday to discuss a response.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Overnight missiles struck military airfields and depots in cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, which was still recovering from a series of earlier cyberattacks on government ministries and banks.

“Unfortunately, while we’ve been meeting in the Security Council tonight, it appears that President Putin has ordered that last step,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “At the exact time as we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war, in total disdain for the responsibility of this council.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensnkyy has urged Moscow to end hostilities, adding that Russian airborne troops have been checked outside Kyiv.

“It wasn’t Ukraine that chose the path of war, but Ukraine is offering to go back to the path of peace,” he said Thursday.

He said a Russian airborne force in Hostomel airport outside Kyiv, which has a big runway, has been stopped and is being destroyed.

The Ukrainian leader said many Russian warplanes and armored vehicles were destroyed but didn’t give numbers. He also said an unspecified number of Russian troops was captured.

He said a difficult situation is developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city just over 20 kilometers from the Russian border. In the north the Russians are slowly advancing toward Chernihiv, Zelenskyy said.