To Kill, In The Sanctuary Of Hashem, A Kohen And A Navi

Just like the famous Route 66 connects Chicago to Los Angeles in the United States, Route 60 in Israel connects the Bible’s most famous events and people. From Abraham to Moses, Jacob to King David, and David to Jesus Christ… this Biblical Heritage Highway is the original Bible Belt and is in the works to become a new pilgrimage for the biblically minded tourist. Yishai Fleisher is the impetus behind the move to make Route 60 more than a two-lane highway, but an historic site commemorating shared lineages. The four-thousand-year-old path stretches the length from the Samarian city of Shechem thru Shiloh and Beth El where Jacob saw a vision of a ladder connecting Heaven and Earth, and thru Jerusalem and Bethlehem the birthplace of Jesus… all the way to Be’er Sheva, the capitol of the Negev desert “where Abraham and Isaac found water and taught wayfarers about the One God.” On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Yishai Fleisher, the International Spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hebron, talks about the importance to this highway as a shared culture between the three monotheistic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islaam… and how Route 60 can be a true pathway to peace in the Middle East.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO