Does a business project need a purpose? Throughout history, there are examples of projects that seemingly held no purpose when initially conceived. Yet, they became wildly successful after they were implemented. From famous buildings to technological innovations, many projects had proven their usefulness over the years. Even when it wasn't apparent what that would be at the time of their conception. Does this mean that a business project should have a purpose when initially conceived? Or does it suggest that good business projects eventually find their place in the world? Considering a goal for a project relies on what the project will ultimately be used for.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO