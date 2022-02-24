Thursday Game Time – The Debut Game

Like they were a season ago, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the most fortunate teams in this season’s NBA buyout market. Last year they landed Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. That duo has provided a big lift to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at different times since coming aboard. Griffin was key back in 2021, and Aldridge has been instrumental during the 2022 campaign. Now they’ve landed another former All-Star player who was at the top of many contenders’ wish lists, in Goran Dragic.
