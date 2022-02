SEATTLE (AP) – Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and the UW Huskies rallied for a 78-70 win over rival WSU on Saturday. Brown erupted after an awful first half shooting performance to keep alive the UW Huskies (14-13, 9-8 Pac-12) slim chances of a top-four finish in the final Pac-12 regular season standings. Brown missed eight of nine shots in the first half, but was superb over the final 20 minutes.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO